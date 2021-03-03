Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 443,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $94.40.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

