Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

