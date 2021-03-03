Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0072

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

