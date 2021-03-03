Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 2,964,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,163,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a market cap of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.