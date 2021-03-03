Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $13.65. Ocugen shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1,264,858 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.