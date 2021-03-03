OKCash (OK) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $15,551.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,783.91 or 1.00197489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00095054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004233 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,521,992 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

