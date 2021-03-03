Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.49)-(0.44) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.29.

Okta stock traded down $17.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. 2,841,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.41. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

