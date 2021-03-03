Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.21–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.32 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $47.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 136,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,166. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.29.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

