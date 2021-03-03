Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

