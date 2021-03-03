Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $61.38 on Monday. Onex has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

