Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$77.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.96. Onex has a 52-week low of C$37.00 and a 52-week high of C$78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

