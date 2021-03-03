Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at B. Riley

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

