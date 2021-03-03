Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPNT stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -131.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

