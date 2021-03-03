Oppenheimer Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

