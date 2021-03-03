Oppenheimer Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.22.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

