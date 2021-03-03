Oppenheimer Comments on Square, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

SQ opened at $252.20 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

