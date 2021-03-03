Oppenheimer Cuts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $190.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

MDGL stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

