OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading 7.5% Higher

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.03. 607,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 144,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.