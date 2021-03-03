Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 77,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,086,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,477.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,185,442 shares of company stock worth $1,371,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

