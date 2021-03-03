OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

