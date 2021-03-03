Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Up 11%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s share price traded up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $6.88. 2,351,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,699,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

