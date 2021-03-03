Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 31,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,048. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

