Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,996,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

