Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,996,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

