Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

