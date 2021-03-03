Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 29,041 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.