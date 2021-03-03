Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 958 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $4,198,439.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

