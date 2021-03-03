Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 228.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $12,537,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 212,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 6,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.