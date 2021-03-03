Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EMRRF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Orogen Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

