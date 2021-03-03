OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

