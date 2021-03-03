Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $77.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

OTIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,530. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

