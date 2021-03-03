Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.34. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2,338,863 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

The company has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,300,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 209,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

