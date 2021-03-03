Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Plans GBX 4.10 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,940.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,798.77.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.