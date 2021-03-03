Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,467 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

NYSE:GS traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.88. 111,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $336.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

