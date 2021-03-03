Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,390 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Outfront Media comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.