Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.