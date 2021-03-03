PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 7.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 3,406,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,146,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

