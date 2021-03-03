PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

