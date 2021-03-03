Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $354.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.09. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.