Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,767,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

