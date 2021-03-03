Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cerner by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

