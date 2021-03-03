Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,338.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,642.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,264.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,852.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,465.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

