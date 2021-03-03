Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.42 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.