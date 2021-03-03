Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.59 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

