Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $45.41 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,650 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $45,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.