Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

