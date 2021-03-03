Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,415 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,415 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of ManpowerGroup worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

