Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 64 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.24. 1,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,514. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average is $348.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $28,154,665. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.