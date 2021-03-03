Papp L Roy & Associates Makes New $209,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $345.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.48 and a 200 day moving average of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

