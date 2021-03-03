Papp L Roy & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,865,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,661. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

